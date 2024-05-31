Doncic posted 36 points (14-22 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 124-103 win over the Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Doncic set the tone early, tallying 20 points in the first quarter of Thursday's win to clinch the series over Minnesota. Doncic scored at least 30 points in four of the five contests and averaged 32.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 2.2 steals on 47.3/43.4/84.6 shooting splits across the series. The superstar guard will head into his first NBA Finals against the Celtics after being awarded the Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP.