Doncic chipped in 47 points (18-30 FG, 9-16 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 125-107 victory over Houston.

This was quite the performance from Doncic as he helped the Mavericks snap Houston's 11-game winning streak. Doncic had 22 points in the first quarter alone and ended up tying his career-high mark of nine three-pointers. With the win, Dallas moves into fifth place in the Western Conference, tied with the Pelicans with eight games to play.