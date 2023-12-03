Doncic registered 36 points (11-22 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 9-14 FT), 15 rebounds, 18 assists, two blocks and two steals in 46 minutes during Saturday's 126-120 loss to the Thunder.

Doncic returned after missing the previous game due to personal reasons, finishing the los with an impressive triple-double showing in one of his best performances of his career. Doncic became the first player in NBA history with at least 35 points, 15 rebounds, 15 assists, two steals, two blocks and five threes in a game. Doncic, who set season-high marks in rebounds and assists, has tallied a triple-double on three occasions this season. He has also scored 35 or more points in six outings, including in two straight games.