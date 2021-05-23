Doncic produced 31 points (11-24 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal across 41 minutes in Saturday's 113-103 win over the Clippers.

Doncic put up two triple-doubles against the Clippers in last year's playoffs, only to fall short in six games. This time, it's the Mavs who grabbed the upper hand with a 1-0 lead after a masterful outing from Doncic, who got 54 additional points from his supporting cast in a stellar overall effort against the favored Clippers.