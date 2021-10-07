Doncic finished Wednesday's preseason win over the Jazz with 19 points (8-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal.

The Mavs got a look at virtually the entire roster, as 15 players saw the court and 14 played double-digit minutes. Doncic needed only 16 minutes of first-half action to rack up a team-high 19 points, while adding his usual, outstanding production as a passer and rebounder. Doncic enters his fourth NBA season as the odds-on MVP favorite after putting 27.7 points, 8.6 assists, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 2.9 threes per game in 2020-21.