Doncic amassed 35 points (13-27 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 5-10 FT), 18 rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals over 43 minutes during Tuesday's 119-107 win over the Nets.

Doncic led all players in Tuesday's contest in rebounds and assists while ending as one of two Mavericks with 35 or more points and finishing one assist shy of a triple-double. Doncic has recorded at least 35 points in three of his last four outings while tallying at least 15 rebounds and eight assists in three contests this year.