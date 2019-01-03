Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Double-double in blowout win

Doncic recorded 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists across 26 minutes Wednesday against the Hornets.

The rookie phenom again provided another complete fantasy line, leading the Mavericks to a seamless win over the Hornets. Doncic appears to be getting better as the season progresses, and is averaging 24.0 points, 6.4 assists and 6.0 rebounds over his past 10 games. It's unlikely that Doncic slows down anytime soon, as the talented Slovenian should continue to command a large percentage of the Mavericks touches.