Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Double-double in blowout win
Doncic recorded 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists across 26 minutes Wednesday against the Hornets.
The rookie phenom again provided another complete fantasy line, leading the Mavericks to a seamless win over the Hornets. Doncic appears to be getting better as the season progresses, and is averaging 24.0 points, 6.4 assists and 6.0 rebounds over his past 10 games. It's unlikely that Doncic slows down anytime soon, as the talented Slovenian should continue to command a large percentage of the Mavericks touches.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Quiet night in blowout loss•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Team-high 25 points in victory•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Career-high 34 points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Starting Friday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Probable Friday vs. Pelicans•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Spearheads close win late•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.