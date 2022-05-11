Doncic finished with 28 points (10-23 FG, 2-8 3PT, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, three steals and two assists in a 110-80 loss to Phoenix on Tuesday.

Doncic is on an impressive streak of 17 straight games of 24-plus points, but after dishing seven-plus assists in each of his last five games, he only found his teammates twice for baskets. The three-time All-Star will look to turn things around for Dallas in a must-win Game 6.