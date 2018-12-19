Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Double-doubles in high-scoring loss
Doncic registered 23 points (5-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 12 assists, six rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes in the Mavericks' 126-118 loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.
Doncic's final line spoke to a level of maturity beyond his 19 years of age, as he wasn't dissuaded from remaining aggressive and mentally involved despite a ragged shooting night. That much was evident by the career-high figure in dimes that he generated, as well as by his double-digit number of visits to the free-throw line. The latter significantly helped prop up his final point total in a game when he shot under 40 percent for the fourth time in the last eight games. He'll look to regain better form from the field against the Clippers on Thursday night.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Comes up big against Kings•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Resumes hot shooting•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Double-doubles in victory Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Career-high numbers in victory•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Scores 21 points in Saturday's win•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Limited production in loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...