Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Double-doubles in high-scoring loss

Doncic registered 23 points (5-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 12 assists, six rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes in the Mavericks' 126-118 loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.

Doncic's final line spoke to a level of maturity beyond his 19 years of age, as he wasn't dissuaded from remaining aggressive and mentally involved despite a ragged shooting night. That much was evident by the career-high figure in dimes that he generated, as well as by his double-digit number of visits to the free-throw line. The latter significantly helped prop up his final point total in a game when he shot under 40 percent for the fourth time in the last eight games. He'll look to regain better form from the field against the Clippers on Thursday night.