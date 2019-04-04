Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Double-doubles in return
Doncic totaled 27 points (11-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 110-108 loss to the Timberwolves.
Doncic was back after missing two games with a thigh injury, ending the loss with 27 points and 12 rebounds in 32 minutes. The counting stats were there as always for Doncic but perhaps the biggest positive was that he was able to hit all of his free throws while also having an efficient night from the field. The percentages have been an ongoing issue for the rookie but this was a much better performance. Much like the Timberwolves, the Mavericks are simply playing for lottery balls and Doncic is certainly at risk of missing another game before the season comes to an end.
