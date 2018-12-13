Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Double-doubles in victory Wednesday

Doncic had 24 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 12-15 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 victory over the Hawks.

Doncic continues to alternate good and bad scoring games, dropping 24 points against the Hawks on Wednesday. It was his second consecutive game with double-digit rebounds bringing his season average to almost seven per game. Doncic has been spectacular for the Mavericks thus far and is a stand out for rookie of the year. He should be owned everywhere.