Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Double-doubles in victory Wednesday
Doncic had 24 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 12-15 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 victory over the Hawks.
Doncic continues to alternate good and bad scoring games, dropping 24 points against the Hawks on Wednesday. It was his second consecutive game with double-digit rebounds bringing his season average to almost seven per game. Doncic has been spectacular for the Mavericks thus far and is a stand out for rookie of the year. He should be owned everywhere.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Career-high numbers in victory•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Scores 21 points in Saturday's win•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Limited production in loss•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Will start Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Probable Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Scores 21 points in Tuesday's win•
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.