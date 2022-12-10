Doncic finished Friday's 106-105 loss to Milwaukee with 33 points (13-28 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 4-10 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in 37 minutes.

Despite a stellar night of scoring, Doncic was a major contributor to a woeful night from the charity stripe for the Mavericks, a deficiency that cost them the game in the final minutes. It's very rare to see Doncic run this cold from the line. He's never logged a season with a free-throw conversion rate below 71 percent.