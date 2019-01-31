Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Doubtful with ankle injury
Donic is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Pistons due to left ankle soreness.
It appears Doncic picked up the injury in Wednesday's blowout win over the Knicks, where the rookie posted 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists across 29 minutes. Given that it's just soreness, it doesn't appear to be anything too serious, but with Doncic's absence likely Thursday, Dennis Smith will likely handle more point guard duties with Devin Harris seeing additional minutes off the bench.
