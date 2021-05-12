Doncic had 12 points (4-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and five assists in Tuesday's blowout loss to Memphis.

Coming off of an ejection in Sunday's win over the Cavs, Doncic had one of his worst statistical games of the season, finishing with just 12 points in 26 minutes as the Mavs let the game get out of hand late in the third quarter. Doncic tied his season low in scoring and only got to the line four times -- his lowest number in any game since April 5. Doncic has now gone back-to-back games without a made three-pointer after hitting at least one in 48 straight appearances from Jan. 22 through May 7.