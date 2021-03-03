Doncic (back) has been downgraded to doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Doncic is dealing with tightness in his lower back, and it looks like the Mavs may play it safe and hold the superstar out of their final game before the All-Star break. If that's ultimately the case, both Trey Burke and Jalen Brunson would be among the beneficiaries.
