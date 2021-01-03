Doncic (quadriceps) was downgraded from questionable to doubtful for Sunday's game at Chicago, Mark Followill of Fox Sports Southwest reports.
The 21-year-old picked up the left quad bruise during Friday's win over Miami, and it appears he'll miss at least one game as a result. Jalen Brunson and Trey Burke should see increased run for the Mavericks with Doncic likely unavailable.
