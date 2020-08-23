Doncic (ankle) racked up 43 points (18-31 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 17 rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and one block in 46 minutes during Sunday's 135-133 Game 4 overtime win against the Clippers.

Doncic (ankle) had been listed as a game-time decision and was seen grimacing at times but nevertheless dominated. He was unstoppable offensively, turning in his second consecutive triple-double and splashing the game-winning step-back three-pointer as time expired. He will look to provide another superb performance in Tuesday's extremely important Game 5.