Doncic recorded 29 points (10-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-9 FT), nine assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block in Wednesday's win over Memphis.

Three of Doncic's 29 total points came unorthodoxly, as Doncic put up a wild shot at the buzzer with the Mavs down two with 1.8 seconds left and drained it. Moreover, it was the guard's fourth straight contest reaching the 27-point mark despite continuing to struggle from three. Over this past five outings, Doncic is shooting just 26.2 percent from deep which is well below his season average of 36.6 percent.