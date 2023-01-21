Doncic finished with 34 points (12-24 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 38 minutes Friday in the Mavericks' 115-90 win over the Heat.

The five triples were Doncic's most thus far during the 2023 portion of the Mavericks' schedule, as the fifth-year guard had been averaging 1.9 triples on 25 percent shooting over his first seven outings of the new year. Doncic also offered his usual high-volume contributions in the rebounds and assists categories, but the poor free-throw shooting took an even bigger fantasy night off the table. The 23-year-old remains the No. 1 fantasy asset in points leagues for the season, but his 73.1 percent mark from the charity stripe on 11.2 attempts per game bumps his value down several spots in eight- and nine-category leagues.