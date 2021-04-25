Doncic finished Saturday's 108-93 win over the Lakers with 18 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 assists and eight rebounds over 39 minutes.

The scoring output was Doncic's lowest since March 24, but the superstar point guard still made his mark in the contest with a game-high 13 assists. Doncic also turned the ball over six times and ranks second-worst in the NBA with 4.3 turnovers per game, but he more than makes up for that weak point with season per-game averages of 28.5 points, 8.8 assists, 8.0 boards and 1.0 steals.