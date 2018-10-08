Doncic had 15 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3PT, 4-4 FT) and five assists in Monday's win over the 76ers.

Doncic was once again in the starting lineup alongside Dennis Smith, Jr., who had 10 points and five assists of his own in 21 minutes. After struggling from the floor in Friday's exhibition, Doncic bounced back with a trio of made threes, in addition to going 4-of-4 at the line.