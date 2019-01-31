Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Drops 16 points Wednesday

Doncic tallied 16 points (7-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 114-90 win over the Knicks.

Doncic didn't wow anyone Wednesday night, making a paltry two of his nine three-point attempts in what would become an average stat line. Doncic has made under 25 percent of his threes in the last seven games which is worrisome, but his scoring abilities from elsewhere to go along with his vision and size make him one of the bigger threats in the game right now to post a triple-double on any night.