Doncic scored 20 points (6-18 FG, 0-6 3PT, 8-9 FT), had five rebounds, and seven assists in 27 minutes of Thursday's 129-127 preseason loss to Minnesota.

It says a lot about Doncic that he could drop a team-high 20 points while shooting just 33% from the floor and missing all six three pointers he took. The guard was buoyed by an 8-for-9 showing from the line while also pacing Dallas with seven assists in the contest. Doncic will remain the focal point for the Mavs this season and is a stud fantasy option in the first round.