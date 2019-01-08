Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Drops 27 in loss

Doncic had 27 points (10-23 FG, 2-6 3PT, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in Monday's loss to the Lakers.

Doncic didn't have his most efficient night from the field, but he didn't receive a ton of help, as the Mavs shot 41.9 percent from the field as a team, and no other player contributed more than 11 points. The rookie's scoring average is creeping closer to 20 points per game for the season, and most of the inconsistencies he showed early in the season have faded. Doncic has at least 13 points in every game since Dec. 10 and he remains an elite rookie contributor in terms of counting stats.