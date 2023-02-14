Doncic recorded 33 points (10-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 11-15 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Monday's 124-121 loss to Minnesota.

Doncic secured his first double-double of February by shooting with efficiency (50.0 percent from the field) and crashing the glass. He looked strong in his second game back from a heel injury, an issue that forced him to miss four contests at the beginning of the month. It's been promising to see both Doncic and Kyrie Irving succeed following the massive trade, as both players put up 30-plus points and contributed in other areas Monday evening.