Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Drops 36 points on Pacers
Doncic totaled 36 points (13-36 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and a steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's close loss to the Pacers.
Doncic just missed out on a triple-double, though he compensated owners with his 23rd 30-plus point effort of the season. As long as the 20-year-old can stay healthy, he's among the best fantasy assets in the league. Overall, Doncic's establishing career-best in nearly every statistical category and is averaging 28.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 2.8 threes and 1.0 steal in 33.1 minutes per contest.
