Doncic tallied 37 points (13-19 FG, 8-9 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in Sunday's 132-92 win over Portland.

Doncic's stat line could have been even more impressive, but he sat out the fourth quarter as Dallas cruised to an easy win. The talented point guard was scorching from deep in the contest, drilling his first eight three-point attempts and finishing 8-of-9 from beyond the arc. Amid all of his other impressive stats this season, Doncic is shooting a career-best 37.1 percent from three-point range.