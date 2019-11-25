Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Drops 41 points in victory
Doncic finished with 41 points (15-29 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 137-123 victory over the Rockets.
Doncic put on another display Sunday, torching the Rockets with a game-high 41 points. He has been simply incredible this season and is currently the 2nd ranked player in eight-category leagues. Many were expecting improvements from the sophomore but nothing like what he has been able to produce. He is firmly in the conversation for MVP despite being only 20 years of age. The current numbers could be somewhat unsustainable, although nothing would surprise moving forward.
