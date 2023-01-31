Doncic (ankle) provided 53 points (17-24 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 14-18 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Monday's 111-105 victory over Detroit.

In his return from a one-game absence due to a sprained left ankle, Doncic single-handedly carried Dallas to a victory with his NBA-best fourth 50-point performance of the season. Much to the delight of fantasy managers, Doncic showed no sign of rust while making his way back from the injury, and he even delivered his lofty scoring total with better-than-usual efficiency. Given the lack of supporting talent on the roster, the Mavericks will need more virtuoso performances from Doncic to stay competitive in the Western Conference, so the star point guard should continue to light up the box score on a game-by-game basis so long as health prevails.