Doncic racked up 31 points (8-23 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 15-19 FT), 16 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 40 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 117-111 overtime loss to the Thunder.

Doncic hit a triple-double for a second consecutive game, but it ultimately wasn't enough to snag a victory from the Thunder. There is no one currently hotter in the NBA than Doncic, who has scored over 20 points in al five of his court appearances.