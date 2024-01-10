Doncic finished with 31 points (9-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 11-15 FT), six rebounds, six assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 120-103 loss to Memphis.

Doncic had a complicated outing Tuesday and was forced to leave the game at one point due to an ankle problem, and while his final stat line was decent, it was clear he wasn't comfortable and wasn't at 100 percent as the game progressed. The fact that he still posted a 31/6/6 stat line while being slightly injured speaks volumes of his ability, and Doncic will hope to recover in time to be fully healthy against a red-hot Knicks team on Thursday.