Doncic finished Friday's 144-126 victory over the Clippers with 44 points (17-21 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 32 minutes.

Doncic delivered one of his best games of the season in this game, and that says something given he opened the campaign with a triple-double. Doncic looks like a man on a mission in 2023-24 and has already eclipsed the 30-point barrier in six of his nine games.