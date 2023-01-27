Doncic won't return to Thursday's game against the Suns due to a left ankle sprain.

Doncic played just three minutes before departing with the injury, finishing the night with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and no other statistics. With Doncic done for the day, Spencer Dinwiddie and Tim Hardaway project to handle most of the scoring responsibilities for Dallas the rest of the way, while reserves like Frank Ntilikina, Josh Green and Jaden Hardy could pick up extra minutes. The Mavericks will likely provide an update on the extent of the All-Star point guard's injury after the game, though initial X-rays on his ankle returned negative.