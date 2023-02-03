Doncic exited early during Thursday's 111-106 win over the Pelicans due to a right heel bruise, and an update on his status is expected to be provided at Mavericks practice Friday, Grant Afseth of DallasBasketball.com reports. He finished the game with 31 points (12-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 23 minutes.

While attempting a layup, Doncic was knocked off balance mid-air and landed awkwardly on his heel before crashing to the floor on his hip. Doncic appeared to be in significant pain, so fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if he sits out Saturday's matchup against the Warriors. We'll find out more when the medical staff takes a closer look.