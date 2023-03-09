Doncic has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Pelicans with a strained left thigh.

It appeared Doncic had been playing through discomfort Wednesday before being sent to the locker room late in the third period. He will finish the contest with 15 points (4-14 FG), eight assists and three rebounds in 28 minutes of action. For the rest of the game, Kyrie Irving will see a bump in usage while Frank Ntilikina could see a few more minutes. Doncic will have a couple of days to rest before the Mavericks take on the Grizzlies in Memphis on Saturday.