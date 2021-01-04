Doncic (quad) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Houston.

After sitting out Sunday's loss to the Bulls with a bruised quad, the expectation is that Doncic will be back in the lineup Monday. He may not be quite 100 percent, but the Mavs will need a big night from the MVP candidate to keep up with a Rockets team that will get James Harden (ankle) back from a minor injury off is own. Through five games, Doncic is averaging 24.4 points per game and shooting just 16.1 percent from three (5-31 3PT).