Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Expected back Monday
Doncic (ankle) is expected to play Monday against Minnesota.
Doncic was held out of Saturday's game with soreness in his troublesome right ankle, but the All-Star starter is listed as "probable" for Monday's contest, so all indications are that he'll be back in the lineup. In his first game after the break, Doncic went for 33 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in a win over Orlando.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Not expected to miss multiple games•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Not expected to miss multiple games•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Out with ankle injury•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Out for rest Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Teases triple-double in win•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Amazing season continues Friday•
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.