Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Expected back Monday

Doncic (ankle) is expected to play Monday against Minnesota.

Doncic was held out of Saturday's game with soreness in his troublesome right ankle, but the All-Star starter is listed as "probable" for Monday's contest, so all indications are that he'll be back in the lineup. In his first game after the break, Doncic went for 33 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in a win over Orlando.