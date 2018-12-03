Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Expected back Tuesday
Doncic (hip) has a good chance to return for Tuesday's game against Portland, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Doncic was held out of Sunday's game with a strained right hip, but coach Rick Carlisle said Monday that the rookie is "much improved," and it sounds as though he'll likely be back in the lineup Tuesday night. Doncic struggled in his last game Friday against the Lakers, but he prior to that he'd been averaging 18.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals over his last 10 contests.
