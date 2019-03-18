Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Expected to go Monday

Doncic (knee) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

The Mavs held Doncic out of Saturday's game due to a bruised right knee, but after a few days off, the star rookie is poised to return to the starting five Monday. Doncic is coming off of a 24-point, 11-rebound, nine-assist effort Thursday against Denver, and he's putting up 22.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals in nine games since the All-Star break.