Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Expected to go Monday
Doncic (knee) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
The Mavs held Doncic out of Saturday's game due to a bruised right knee, but after a few days off, the star rookie is poised to return to the starting five Monday. Doncic is coming off of a 24-point, 11-rebound, nine-assist effort Thursday against Denver, and he's putting up 22.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals in nine games since the All-Star break.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Questionable Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Nears triple-double Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Starting vs. Denver•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Says he's less than 100 percent•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Awful showing in Tuesday's loss•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.