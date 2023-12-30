Doncic (quadriceps) is expected to play Saturday against Golden State, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.
Doncic remains listed as questionable on the team's injury report, but he's reportedly trending in the right direction and should get the green light to run the floor Saturday evening, barring any last-minute setbacks. Expect confirmation on his availability to arrive closer to tipoff.
