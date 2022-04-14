Doncic (calf) is expected to be out for Game 1 of the opening round of the playoffs against the Jazz on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This is obviously a huge hit for Dallas, who is run almost entirely through Doncic. His status will presumably be taken on a game-to-game basis, so there's still a chance he'll at least be fine for Game 2. In his absence, Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie will presumably take over almost all of the playmaking duties.