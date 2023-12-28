Doncic (quad) is expected to miss Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

Doncic has appeared in the Mavericks' last three matchups, averaging 42.7 points, 10.3 assists, 8.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.0 blocks in 37.7 minutes per game. However, Dallas faltered late in Wednesday's matchup against Cleveland, and Doncic will likely get the night off in the second half of the back-to-back set as he manages a lingering quad issue. Assuming he's sidelined, Dante Exum, Jaden Hardy, Tim Hardaway and Seth Curry are candidates to see increased roles.