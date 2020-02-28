Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Expected to play Friday
Doncic (thumb) is expected to play Friday against the Heat, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.
Doncic is dealing with a sprained thumb that he suffered during Wednesday's win over the Spurs, but it likely won't prevent him from taking the court. Look for an official confirmation of his status closer to tipoff.
