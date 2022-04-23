Doncic (calf) is expected to be cleared for the Mavericks' Game 4 matchup versus the Jazz following one last pre-game check, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

This is not a big surprise, as Doncic has seemingly been trending in this direction. Should he get the green light, he will likely be on a minutes restriction, but it is unclear what that will look like. His return would mean Jalen Brunson, who has excelled in his absence, and Spencer Dinwiddie will presumably see less on-the-ball usage compared to the first three games of the series.