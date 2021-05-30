Doncic (neck) is expected to play in Game 4 against the Clippers on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Doncic's official listing on Saturday's injury report was "questionable," but it sounds like he will be available barring an unexpected turn of events. The 22-year-old exploded for 44 points in the Game 3 loss despite the apparent neck injury, so he should still be able to continue to produce at a high level.