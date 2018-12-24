Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Expected to play Sunday

Doncic (hip) will go through pregame warmups and is listed as probable for Sunday's game against Portland, Tim Cato of The Athletic reports.

Doncic is battling a hip injury suffered during Saturday's contest, but he'll likely give it a go. Expect confirmation on Doncic's status closer to tip.

