Doncic is probable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors due to a left groin strain.
Doncic is expected to continue playing through a minor groin strain. He's yet to miss a contest this season, averaging 28.3 points, 8.2 assists, 8.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 37.6 minutes per game through 10 appearances.
