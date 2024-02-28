Doncic (nose) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

Doncic continues to be listed as probable due to a broken nose, but he's appeared in 10 straight contests, averaging 33.7 points, 9.7 assists, 9.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 37.2 minutes per game during that stretch. He dropped 45 points, 14 assists, nine rebounds and three steals during Tuesday's matchup versus Cleveland, but the Mavericks fell short after Max Strus connected on a game-winning, half-court shot at the buzzer.