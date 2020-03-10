Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Expected to play
Doncic (wrist) is expected to play in Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Michael Wright of ESPN reports.
Doncic was listed as questionable on the latest injury report, but coach Rick Carlisle told the media prior to game-time that he anticipates the All-Star playing. Keep an eye out for a final call on his status before the 8:00PM ET tip.
