Doncic (heel) is officially listed as questionable, but the MVP candidate is expected to return to the Mavericks' starting lineup Friday against the Kings, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Doncic has missed three consecutive contests due to a right heel contusion, but he's expected to be back in the mix Friday. If that's indeed the case, it'll mark the first time Doncic and recently acquired Kyrie Irving share Dallas' backcourt. Despite Charania's positive update, fantasy managers are still encouraged to monitor Doncic's status ahead of the 10:00 p.m. ET tipoff to confirm his availability and make sure the point guard won't have any limitations following his multi-game absence.